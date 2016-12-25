Community Christmas dinner makes a difference in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Families and friends in need of a place to celebrate the holiday filled Lafayette Jeff High School for gifts and a good meal.

Nearly 2,500 children and adults were served at the Lafayette Jeff Christmas dinner Sunday, and more than 1,000 meals were delivered to people who couldn’t make it out of their home.

It’s become a holiday tradition for people like Christina Nydegger and Erica Hernandez.

“I take the kids every year,” said Hernandez. “They love it.”

“It feels wonderful because if you can’t get no money coming in, it makes it feel wonderful that somebody’s out there that cares and is there for you,” added Nydegger.

Volunteers served the guests turkey, pork, corn, green beans, bread and a variety of desserts.

“Going home with a full belly,” said attendee Marselle Cook-Morrison. “That’s nice.”

“The fact that they can feed all these people and for the kids to see Santa, it’s very exciting,” added Cook-Morrison. “On Christmas day, even after the kids already opened their presents.”

After dinner, the families took their children to pick out toys from Santa.

“There’s some here that don’t need the help, they’re just here for the community fellowship,” said Coordinator Kris DeHahn. “But those who need it, it brings tears to your eyes and it makes the whole day worth it.”

DeHahn has volunteered at the dinner for 14 years.

“It’s the widows that are here because they lost their spouse, or the person who has nowhere to go or no family,” explained DeHahn. “It’s those people that make it for me to want to come back.”

The annual Christmas dinner has been around for 28 years, but there was something new in 2016.

This year, all children were sent home with a bag of groceries.

“This is a good thing for families and if people don’t know about it they should definitely learn and come out here on Christmas with their kids,” said Hernandez.

