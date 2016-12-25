Nurses, police stay busy while working through the holidays

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While many people have some time off for the holidays, others must work through them. News 18 spoke to those who are working hard this holiday weekend to keep us safe.

“It’s just kind of part of the job. You don’t really think about it. It’s just another day,” said Kandis Chapman, an emergency room nurse at IU Health Arnett Hospital.

Chapman said working the holidays is just part of the job description.

“It really is another day. I don’t really think about it. You just have to come to work because people still need you to take care of them,” said Chapman.

She said around the holidays, the ER typically sees injuries from falls and crashes because of the weather. They also see an increase in illnesses.

“Winter – there’s obviously more illness, more flu,” Chapman added.

Nurses and doctors aren’t the only ones working through the holidays.

“When you sign up, you know that you’re going to be working Christmases, nights, holidays. Yeah, you knew that’s part of the game,” said Sgt. Scott Galloway with the Lafayette Police Department.

Galloway said while many businesses are closed, officers still respond to domestic disputes and drug and alcohol calls.

“Crime doesn’t stop and our officers still patrol the streets like they normally would,” said Galloway.

To make those shifts a little bit easier, citizens and organizations often bring officers some holiday treats.

“There’s always somebody that will bring in sandwiches or food or something for the guys to have that night,” said Galloway.

At the hospital, nurses and doctors will also enjoy some holiday cheer.

“Especially on Thanksgiving [and] Christmas, each shift will just do a big carry-in and the break room will be full of things,” said Chapman.

While she’s used to celebrating with co-workers on the actual holidays, Chapman said her family is still able to celebrate on her off days.

News 18 also talked to leaders at the Salvation Army. They will also be working throughout the holidays to help keep the shelter open for families in need.

