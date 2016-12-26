A look back at Purdue in 2016

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It has been a groundbreaking year for Purdue University.

In January, Purdue invested $250 million in life sciences, which led to scientists mapping out the structure of the Zika virus.

Not long after, Purdue researchers announced they identified certain parts of the virus that could be targeted by specific treatment. This breakthrough helped scientists work on developing a vaccine.

“Discoveries like this are very very important for the students … because they are now working at the cutting edge. They have become very well-known themselves,” said Suresh Garimella, Purdue Research and Partnership executive vice president. “They get extremely good jobs. I don’t know who wouldn’t hire them if they just discovered the structure of the Zika virus.”

There was some literal ground breaking too.

In June, a ceremony kicked off the start of the multimillion-dollar State Street Project. The project, funded by the city of West Lafayette and Purdue, will create two-way traffic through the Village, provide wider walk ways and separate bike trails.

It’s all in an effort to make the street more pedestrian friendly while drawing new residents to the area.

“How do we get it so the city of West Lafayette isn’t a place that you drive around – but a destination point for basically central Indiana?” asked West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis.

Some big names in politics stopped by Purdue’s campus in 2016.

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop by Purdue in April as a Democratic candidate for president. Thousands of people filled the gym at Purdue’s co-rec to hear the Vermont senator speak.

“I hope to give the people here, looks like we have a pretty good turnout, an understanding that we are a great nation – but there are many serious problems that are not going to be addressed by establishment politics and establishment economics,” Sanders said.

Libertarian candidate for president Gary Johnson also made a stop in Boilermaker country during his campaign. Johnson’s goal was to convert millennials to the Libertarian vote.

“I think most millennials recognize that choice in life, freedom, liberty,” Johnson said. “I should be able to decide anything in my life that I want as long as I don’t harm others.”

The university didn’t get through the year without controversy.

After the discovery of white-supremacy posters found on campus in November, the Purdue Social Justice Coalition held a public protest .

The group made their own posters and marched on campus, hoping to see a change in the curriculum by adding a common reading program that would educate people on the issues of fascism and race relations.

“It only takes one or two people with this kind of hatred, this kind of commitment to terrorism, that can really disrupt a community, I mean, that can actually harm people,” said Purdue Social Justice Coalition organizer Wesley Bishop.

