Caleb Swanigan repeats as Big Ten Player of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan earned his second straight Big Ten Player of the Week accolade after a dominating week in a pair of Boilermaker victories last week. It marks his third Big Ten Player of the Week honor already this year.

Swanigan’s three citations this year are already the second most in a season in Purdue history behind Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson’s five that he won during the 1993-94 season and are tied for the 10th most in a season in Big Ten history. The Big Ten record is seven by Ohio State’s Evan Turner during the 2009-10 season.

In wins last week over Western Illinois (82-50) and Norfolk State (91-45), Swanigan averaged 26.5 points, 20.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 18-of-31 (.581) from the field and 15-of-17 (.882) from the free throw line. He posted back-to-back 20-20 games with a 21-point, 21-rebound effort vs. Western Illinois and followed it up two days later with a career-high 32 points with 20 rebounds.

Swanigan became the first Purdue player since Bob Ford against Minnesota in January 1971, to record at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in the same game. Swanigan and Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin are the only major-college players in the last 20 years with back-to-back 20-20 games and his three 20-20 games this year equal Griffin for the most by a major-college player in the last 20 years.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 18.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, the only player in America to average 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a game this year. He is shooting 59.0 percent from the field, 52.4 percent from long distance and 75.9 percent from the free throw line. He is the only player in the Big Ten to rank in both the top 10 of scoring and rebounding, while ranking first in the country in double-doubles (10), second in rebounding (12.5) and 32nd in field goal percentage (.590).

Swanigan is the first Purdue player to win back-to-back Big Player of the Week awards since Robbie Hummel on Dec. 15 and 22, 2008.

