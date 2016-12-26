Lafayette man dies after Christmas morning crash

Related Coverage Lafayette man in critical condition after early morning crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man who was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning has died.

Just before 4:30 a.m., Lafayette police were called to the 3300 block of Concord Road for a report of a vehicle off the side of the road.

As News 18 previous reported, 33-year-old Lafayette resident Pedro Pelayo Jr., was ejected from the vehicle he was driving.

Pelayo was transported to Franciscan Health Lafayette East. According to hospital officials, Pelayo died Sunday.

The Lafayette police crash reconstruction unit and members of the criminal investigation division are still looking into what caused the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

