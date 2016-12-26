Logansport leaders look into developing a courthouse square

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – Home to the Cass County Courthouse, the city of Logansport is unlike many county seats – it doesn’t have a courthouse square.

Looking into the future, Logansport leaders have some big plans on the docket: including the idea of adding a courthouse square.

“It’s the only community around here with no courthouse square,” said Mayor Dave Kitchell.

Initiatives to develop more green space within the city can be traced back to former Mayor Ted Franklin’s administration.

The city is actively looking to purchase a drive-thru bank location, freeing up space for a potential courthouse square.

Kitchell said a courthouse square would augment current downtown development.

“One of my mayoral colleagues has a great quote and he says that ‘Nobody ever comes to your community and says take me to your strip mall, take me to your downtown’ because they want to find out what the flavor of your community is,” said Kitchell. “What’s it smell like? What’s it taste like? What are the special restaurants? What’s the downtown niche shopping like?”

Kitchell said the city has around $3 million available to purchase the property.

The city is also working on receiving designation from the Indiana Stellar Communities Program

The program targets small communities, developing a plan to assist in growth and development.

“If we get the Stellar designation we can show the state that we have a plan and we have intentionally done some things with forethought to build out our downtown in a way that’s going to build a sense of community there for us all to kind of appreciate and respect,” Kitchell said.

While nothing has been set in stone, the square could serve as a hub to a variety of community events.

“This is where you can have that kind of observance for Pearl Harbor Day or 9/11, a place where communities can kind of come together and share those kinds of experiences,” said Kitchell.

He said as far as a timeline, only time will tell.

“This is one of those projects that it’s going to happen in a number of tomorrows and not today but you have to start planning today and you have to start putting the pieces in place in order for that to happen,” Kitchell said.

Kitchell said these plans go hand and hand with the current renovations taking place at the Cass County courthouse.

