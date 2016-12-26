No. 15-Ranked Purdue opens Big Ten play Wednesday vs. Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The No. 15-ranked Purdue men’s basketball team opens Big Ten play Wednesday with an 8:30 p.m. ET, tip in Mackey Arena against a surging Iowa squad. The contest will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The contest will feature two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten as Purdue enters with a six-game winning streak and Iowa visits Mackey Arena boasting a five-game streak. There are three Big Ten games this week among teams with five-game winning streaks and two of them feature Purdue (Iowa-Purdue on Wednesday; Minnesota-Purdue on Sunday).

The Boilermakers are using a strong attack on both ends during their current six-game winning streak. Purdue is allowing just 58.2 points per game over the last six games, while outscoring foes by 29.0 points per game. The Boilermakers are shooting 51.1 percent from the field and are averaging just 11.0 turnovers per game while outrebounding opponents by 14.0 rebounds per game during the streak.

Caleb Swanigan, who was named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week for the second straight time and the Lute Olson National Player of the Week on Monday, is the only player in America to average at least 18.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, but is getting plenty of help from his frontcourt mates. Isaac Haas and Vincent Edwards are combining for 26.4 points between them, while shooting a combined 57.1 percent from the field during Purdue’s winning streak.

After opening Big Ten play Wednesday against Iowa, Purdue will ring in the New Year on Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. ET, contest against Minnesota in Mackey Arena on New Year’s Day.

