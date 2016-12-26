Purdue University recycling program proves to be successful

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A program at Purdue University has been helping efficiently recycle thousands of pounds of plastic gloves.

“If everyone can do their small part, think of the major impact we can provide for our environment,” said Chemistry Procurement Center Manager Suzy Gustafson.

The RightCycle Program, sponsored by the Kimberly Clark Corporation, came to the university back in 2014.

At first, Purdue leaders didn’t know if the program would be feasible because of some of the hazards the gloves come into contact with.

After holding an informational session, Kimberly Clark safety representatives made an important point.

“They said if you are able to throw gloves away in the trash yesterday, then you’re able to throw your gloves in the recycling bin today,” Gustafson said.

As far as collection, cardboard boxes are placed in each of the labs where students can dispose of the gloves.

Once the box is full, safety representatives are in charge of taking the boxes to a large recycling bin.

The gloves are then shipped off to a recycling facility in Romeoville, Illinois.

Gustafson said before the program came to Purdue, the gloves went straight into the trash.

“It was just one of those things that it seemed so simple and logical to do if it was that simple to try and keep something out of the landfill,” said Gustafson.

Over its course, 21 undergraduate chemistry research labs have recycled more than five thousand pounds of plastic gloves.

Gustafson said down the road, she’d like to see the entire campus take part in the program.

“Our sustainability office is hoping to get word out so that other buildings know that we’re doing this and hopefully they can come on board with us,” Gustafson said.

Gustafson said on average, the gloves are shipped off every four months, costing around a couple hundred dollars per load.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...