Residents attend area Hanukkah celebration

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Monday marked the third day of Hanukkah and residents in West Lafayette came together to celebrate.

The public was invited to attend a menorah lighting ceremony held at the All Fired Up pottery store.

Hanukkah is an eight day celebration and for each day a candle is lit.

Members from the Purdue community, as well as people from Greater Lafayette attended the ceremony.

Attendees celebrated the event by singing songs, eating food and enjoying arts and crafts for the kids.

Rabbi Levi Tiechtel and Avrohom Grossbaum said it’s a way to celebrate, while also spreading joy in the community.

“We all have a light inside of us,” said Tiechtel. “Now is the opportunity to take the light which is inside of us, and to spread it around each others.”

“There are a lot of serious and important lessons in Hanukkah,” said Grossbaum. “It’s also a fun time and it’s very nice.”

Hanukkah commemorates a Jewish military victory and recapturing of the Temple more than 2,100 years ago.

Hanukkah started on December 24, and will go until Sunday, January 1, 2017. Next year it will start on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

