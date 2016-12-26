Residents hike back in time at Canal Park

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — People were invited to Delphi’s Canal Park Monday for the annual Day After Christmas Walk.

For nearly 20 years, crowds of all sizes have gathered at the centuries-old waterway to hike the trails and learn about the history of the area.

Beginning at the Interpretive Center, a group of about 15 people hiked a short loop through the mud and rain. They made stops at the boat dock and stone arch bridge on Washington Street.

Canal association president Dan McCain says events like the Day After Christmas Walk help encourage people to volunteer.

“Volunteers are what help make us strong,” McCain said. “In fact, we couldn’t do it if we didn’t have volunteers because we’re are an all-volunteer organization. [It has] been that way since the early 70s. It’s our tried-and-true way of getting things done — and it works.”

McCain encourages anyone interested to visit the park Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. and noon to see how the park is maintained and improved.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...