7 juveniles arrested after Castleton Square Mall fights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to calls of fights at Castleton Square Mall Monday evening.

According to IMPD, officers arrived on scene just before 8 p.m. and started dispersing a group of juveniles, breaking up at least two fights in the process.

Police also said they received reports about possible shots fired from within the crowd.

IMPD officers and the Event Response Group helped with crowd control. Police said one man and six juveniles were arrested in the incident.

The seven juveniles arrested face preliminary for battery and resisting arrest.

Officers are asking that parents come pick up their children.

Police there were no injuries and no one have been reported shot at this time.

MALL FIGHTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Police in Ohio told Cleveland.com that officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, just outside of Cleveland.

A report of shots fired was later determined to be unfounded.

One male juvenile was arrested for allegedly trying to hit an officer during the incident, which police said appeared to have been “loosely organized on social media.”

There were similar disturbances at malls around the country including in New York, New Jersey and North Carolina, where chaos erupted at a mall in Fayetteville and emergency medical personnel were called in to assist someone who had a medical episode while fleeing.

In Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested several people following fights at two malls there. No one was injured and no gunshots were fired, despite reports indicating otherwise.

“Somebody yelled ‘gun!’ and youths stampeded through the mall,” Deputy Chief Terry Landrum told The Commercial Appeal.

Police in Aurora, Colorado, near Denver, evacuated a mall due to multiple skirmishes.

The trouble reportedly began during an arrest when an unruly crowd surrounded the scene.

Aurora police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler said that as the suspect was being taking into custody, the crowd, which mushroomed in size to about 500 people, advanced on the officer and fights broke out. Five juveniles were arrested. No one was hurt.

In Aurora, Illinois, outside of Chicago, a mall there was temporarily shut down due to a large disturbance. Videos posted on Twitter showed mall security trying to get the situation under control.

There was no official word on whether any of the fights, which were also reported in Arizona, Texas and Connecticut, were connected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

