A look at the top education stories of 2016

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is looking back at 2016 as we continue the countdown to 2017. From replacing the ISTEP+ to millions of dollars in construction for some school districts, it’s been an eventful year for education in the state of Indiana.

The year started off a bit rocky for educators when the 2015 ISTEP+ results were released in January. Scores were the lowest the state had seen in five years. Education officials said changes made the test more difficult.

“The train wreck has happened and unfortunately the casualties are the Indiana children that attend our public schools,” said Rocky Killion, superintendent for the West Lafayette Community School Corporation.

Gov. Mike Pence then signed two bills into law keeping teachers and schools from being penalized for those 2015 results.

Lawmakers also passed legislation to replace the ISTEP+ for the 2017-18 school year. It’s a topic likely to come up in the legislative session starting in January.

“I am going to be very interested in seeing us find a measure of student learning that is not as invasive, not as expensive, not as cumbersome and provides more direct feedback quickly,” said Sally Siegrist, who was just elected at state representative for District 26.

Local school districts announced plans for major renovations. The Tippecanoe School Corporation is moving forward with plans for an addition and classroom renovations at East Tipp Middle School.

WLCSC announced $50 million worth of renovations that will include a new elementary at the Burtsfield Gym site. The Happy Hollow Elementary building would then become an early childhood center.

The Lafayette School Corporation announced renovation plans totaling $98 million. Those plans include a new building for Glen Acres Elementary School, more classrooms at Tecumseh Jr. High School and improvements at Jefferson High School.

“We’ll look for safety concerns that our community expresses because again that is going to be top priority. We’ll look at suggestions and recommendations they may have because we may miss them,” LSC Superintendent Les Huddle said.

LSC also purchased the former Lafayette Life Insurance Company building for $2 million. Administrators hope to create the Greater Lafayette Career Academy.

“It’s just a way to collaborate and combine resources for a great opportunity for kids,” said Huddle.

2016 was the year New Community School had to close its doors. Because of decreasing enrollment, the school’s charter sponsor – Ball State University – determined it couldn’t afford to stay open. The last day of school was Dec. 9 but the building officially closes Dec. 31.

“It is very hard to give up on something you believe in and that you love, but there comes a point where you realize that financially you just can’t go on,” said Jason King, president of the school board.

The Department of Education accountability grades for schools across Indiana rounded out the year out. All three West Lafayette schools got an A, along with Edgelea, Glen Acres and Murdock elementary schools within Lafayette schools.

In the TSC district, Wyandotte, Hershey and Wea Ridge elementary schools all earned As.

Failing schools include Oakland High School and Tecumseh Jr. High in Lafayette, as well as Wainwright Middle School in Tippecanoe County.

Between having to replace the ISTEP+ and Republican Jennifer McCormick replacing Glenda Ritz as the state schools superintendent, 2017 is looking to be another busy year in education.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...