Crawfordsville man faces charges following marijuana grow bust

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — Montgomery County law enforcement foiled a marijuana growing operation over the weekend.

A Crawfordsville man is now facing charges following the discovery.

The operation was discovered in the basement of a residence at 308 W. North St. in Crawfordsville Sunday night.

On Saturday night, 52-year-old Bradley Howell was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Officers went to the home Sunday to return a tin confiscated the night before. That’s when they smelled marijuana coming from the home.

After securing a search warrant, officers searched the home where they found marijuana plants, growing materials and a safe containing marijuana and cash.

Howell faces several charges including dealing marijuana.

