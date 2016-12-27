Local public service announcement aims to help stop heroin epidemic

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County officials are fed up with the number of heroin overdoses that have been wreaking havoc on families and communities across the state for decades. That’s why they’re attempting to do something about it. News 18 reports how a local public service announcement is expected to make a difference.

Many in Tippecanoe County are hoping awareness is what it takes to get the striking number of heroin overdoses in our community to finally go down.

“There’s so many people in the community who want to get the message out. And need this message to get out,” said Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Pat Harrington,

That’s where filmmaker Jack Klink of JacKlink Productions stepped in.

“The message is that this could happen to anybody,” said Klink.

He said it took him about two weeks to put together a cinematic public service announcement to show how the abuse has become a crisis, and that it can affect anybody.

“And when I say that – I don’t mean that the overdose itself or the heroin abuse itself can happen to anybody, but I mean that it could happen to someone you know,” said Klink.

Something all too familiar for Klink.

“There was a student in my class at my high school that died and I didn’t realize until a year later that that was how he had died,” said Klink.

Harrington explained the recent PSA took $6,500 for production, $6,400 for TV advertising and about $22 dollars a day for social media pushes. But he said the message is priceless.

“These different, 30 second, 60 second and two minute videos give you more information about the scope of the problem, including the fact that Narcan doesn’t work.”

But what’s unique about the PSA is that there’s only two actors, the victim and the 9-1-1 dispatcher.

“Which I think is one of the most important things about it and that people know that when they’re watching this,” said Klink. “These are people who actually deal with this situation.”

So even though Lafayette police Lt. Joe Clyde was handed a script, he says a scenario like this is far from fiction.

“It is not uncommon to have a busy night, where we respond to multiple calls of overdoses,” said Clyde. “It’s not going away anytime soon.”

But the end game is the same for all players both on and behind the scenes.

“If we can save one overdose or we can prevent one person from going into a heroin addictions which is a lifetime problem, it’s well worth it,” said Harrington.

The PSA was originally only set to run for one week, but due to positive feedback, it will continue to run this week.

