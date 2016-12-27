Losing weight and feeling great with The Franciscan Healthy Living Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Franciscan Healthy Living Center wants to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

“Living Healthy – A Weight Loss Journey” is a seven week program with a multidisciplinary approach to improving overall health and wellness.

Director of The Healthy Living Center, Jessica Corbin, said the purpose of the program is to help people set goals and monitor intake.

“The first meeting is really getting to know each other and meeting with the dietician and she’ll begin the conversation of setting goals and the importance of that,” said Corbin.

She said the dietitian will help participants focus on healthy eating and how to properly read food labels.

Manager of The Healthy Living Center, Beth Segal, said this program is targeted towards anyone who wants to lose weight in a healthy manner.

The classes begin Jan. 10 and people can call (765) 449-5133 to get registered for this session.

The program is limited to 15 participants and costs $75.

