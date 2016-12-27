Protecting your holiday gifts from thieves

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say tossing your holiday trash to the curb can put you at risk of theft.

There are ways you can protect and make your home a tough target for thieves. You can start by not leaving labeled boxes on the curb for trash pickup.

“Don’t leave your big TV boxes outside, your PlayStation boxes outside, because then you become more of a target,” Sgt. Troy Greene with the West Lafayette Police Department said. “People see those things. They know that’s what you just got.”

It’s safer to take boxes to a nearby trash and recycling center or put them in black trash bags.

If you’re going to be away from home for an extended period of time, Green says there are also a few ways to give thieves the impression someone is there.

“Make sure somebody is taking your trash back up to the house, your trash cans, or picking up your newspapers, maybe turning on a light,” Green said.

As for gifts inside, keep those out of sight and away from windows.

“[If] somebody walks by [and] sees it through the window, that’d be a bad thing,” Greene said.

Protecting your valuables can be done for free, but some people are willing to pay for enhanced protection.

“The cameras are getting cheaper; the technology’s a little bit cheaper now, so people are investing in that,” Greene said. “They can see on their cellphones what’s going on in their house while they’re away – no matter how far they are.”

Greene said officers are always patrolling the neighborhoods, and people can contact them if they feel their house needs added protection.

“If you feel like you need some increased patrol in your area, you’re gonna be out of town, you can also call the department and let us know,” he said.

Greene also recommends neighbors look out for one another. If you see anything suspicious in your area, contact police.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...