Stray bullet found in downtown Lafayette office building

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a bullet shot through the window of Bison Financial Group’s office.

The building is located at the corner of Ninth and Main streets. Around 8 a.m., staffers found a stray bullet on the third floor during a routine walk through of the building.

CEO David Vorbeck said, “The damage was pretty minimal, certainly nothing compared to the van that drove into the building two weeks ago.”

He believes no one was in the building when the bullet went through the third floor.

Lieutenant Brian Gossard said it looks like the bullet came through the window, hit a piece of furniture and bounced to the ground.

“It doesn’t look like the person discharged the round close to the building so we’re not really sure where it came from at this point” said Gossard.

Vorbeck said the real damage is the level of anxiety among the staff.

Senior Vice President Steven Wien said, “Whether it was just an accident, the fact is there was a bullet in our office.”

Wien said client and employee safety are a top priority, and it’s concerning when something like this happens.

“Since it hit my office and hit my credenza, sort of right below where I would have been sitting, that’s, that in itself is unnerving,” Vorbeck said.

Paula Davis owns Blooms & Petals Fresh Flowers and Gifts across the street from Bison Financial Group.

“We definitely got to look out for one another downtown,” said Davis.

She said she opened up her shop downtown four years ago and it’s unnerving to hear something like this happen.

“The bullet could have came through the building and struck, you know, one of us or one of the, you know, customers that were in the store,” Davis said.

She said downtown is doing so well with new business and it’s a good place to visit.

“I think now that we’re talking about this, I can see that the police department would probably be more vigilant and that kind of thing,” Davis said. “To ensure that people continue to enjoy our new downtown.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...