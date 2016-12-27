Watch: Mayor Roswarski on Lafayette’s plans for 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski appeared on News 18 This Morning to talk about the last phase of the Restore Sagamore project from Home Depot at the north end to National Drive on the south edge.

Roswarski also mentioned improvements at Columbian Park, combined sewer overflow work and continued work on the Riverfront Promenade downtown.

When it comes to crime and public safety, Roswarski highlighted newly-created positions within the drug task force and street crimes unit.

“We’re in the process of filling all those positions … we hire on a very regular basis and so we think we’re doing the necessary things from the enforcement side,” he said.

The heroin epidemic continues to plague Greater Lafayette along with communities across Indiana.

Roswarski says they can’t arrest their way out of it. So he says the city will work together with state and other local governments to look at treatment options and mental health options to help get people treatment.

