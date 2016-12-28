2nd Indiana beef cattle herd found with bovine tuberculosis

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State animal health officials say a second beef cattle herd has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis in southeastern Indiana.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health announced Tuesday that the beef cattle herd with the animal disease is in Franklin County. Those animals have been placed under quarantine.

Another beef cattle herd tested positive for bovine TB in April, also in Franklin County.

The newly identified infected herd is within an existing 10-mile surveillance zone. That means no new cattle herds nearby need to be tested as a result of the new discovery.

Indiana won’t lose its TB-free status thanks to the terms of a federal order issued in 2010.

But the State Board of Animal Health must submit its TB plan to U.S. Department of Agriculture by mid-February.