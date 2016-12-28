Abandoned horse makes big strides in her recovery

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A horse found nearly dead made a huge accomplishment in her recovery Wednesday.

News 18, first introduced you to Holly the Christmas Horse about three weeks ago.

Thanks to the Wildcat Valley Animal Clinic and volunteers, Holly made it to Christmas. Judging by the path she’s on now, she will make it into the New Year.

Veterinarian Amanda Falcone said Holly’s risk level is down.

“We are seeing a lot of improvement in that, you know, your hands don’t sink in quite as far with her ribs,” said Falcone.

When she first arrived at the clinic in early December, she was at risk for every problem a horse could have.

“The main risk of refeeding, like the refeeding syndrome that we were most concerned about, we’ve kinda gotten past that now,” explained Falcone.

Holly still takes probiotics for her digestive tract, but the veterinarians have backed off on her pain medication. Her wounds are clearing up and she reached a milestone in her recovery, Wednesday afternoon.

“She laid down in the fresh bedding and decided she was gonna get herself right back up,” Falcone said. “The first time she’s gotten herself back up in three weeks.”

Holly is weak after being neglected. It usually takes about six people to get her back on her feet, including an excavator.

“We’re really happy to see that happen because that’s what we’ve all been waiting for,” added Falcone.

Since Holly first came into the clinic, Falcone has gone the extra mile to keep Holly safe. She even set up a cot next to Holly’s stall.

“It’s just easier for me to spend the night,” Falcone said. “To be here all night so I can hear her go down.”

Falcone said her team has an hour to get her back on her feet before she hurts herself.

Tippecanoe County Animal Control Officer Seth Kirkendall said he is still trying to determine who is responsible for Holly’s abandonment and injuries.

“We’ll probably be charging with animal neglect, animal cruelty, eventually,” said Kirkendall.

Falcone said with the hard work everyone put in to get her to this point, it would be devastating to lose her.

“I don’t think that’s gonna happen,” said Falcone. “I mean, she’s got the will to live and we’ve seen that from day one. That’s why we’ve all kept trying and now here we are.”

