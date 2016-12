LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local manufacturer is one step closer to adding more than a dozen new production jobs.

Arconic is asking the Lafayette City Council to approve a 7-year tax abatement to help finance a new press.

The plant is not expanding, but is adding about $30 million in new equipment.

The abatement will go before city council for final approval at its Tuesday meeting.

