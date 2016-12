CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A car was pushed through the wall of a Carmel business Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car at Tom O’Brien car dealership on 96th Street near Gray Road around 9 a.m.

Police say an SUV driver accidentally drove forward when she meant to back up, hitting a rental car and pushing it into the building.

Two people were checked by medic on scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

PICS: Car crashes into Tom O’Brien Chrysler/Dodge in Carmel. 2 people have minor injuries, no one sent to the hospital. #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/XJGQbBK9dK — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) December 28, 2016

