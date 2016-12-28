Charges dropped against 2 doctors in painkiller probe

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor in Wayne County has dropped charges against two doctors in an investigation of how drugs were prescribed at an addiction clinic.

Mike Shipman says the charges against Dr. Larry Ley were similar to charges that were filed in Hamilton County. In August, Ley was acquitted there after a judge said he met standards for prescribing medicine for drug addiction.

Shipman tells The Indianapolis Star prosecution of Ley, Dr. Ronald Vierk and nurse Yvonne Morgan “is no longer appropriate.” A Wayne County judge closed the case last week.

In 2014, police and federal agents arrested doctors and staff affiliated with the Drug Opiate Recovery Network on charges of improperly selling prescription painkillers to patients.

