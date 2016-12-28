City of Lafayette purchasing land for relocation of facilities

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A land purchase deal between the city of Lafayette and Caterpillar, Inc. could mean a new home for the city’s facilities.

It’s looking to buy 12 acres of land located behind the plant’s Lafayette location, just off McCarty Lane.

Right now, the street and sanitation department, fleet department and park central maintenance are in three different areas.

Mayor Tony Roswarski said all the locations are in need of upgrades.

He says it’s taken about five years to find the right plot of land, but believes having all three facilities in a centralized area will be beneficial.

“This will allow us to have much more room. It will also allow us to look to the future,” explained Roswarski. “As the city continues to grow and expand, there will be opportunities to grow and expand out there to continue to meet the needs of serving the citizens of the community.”

The city has agreed to purchase the land for $395,000.

Roswarski said the city will need a survey and environmental testing before it can close on the property.

