Downtown small businesses didn’t reach expected holiday sales

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette business owners didn’t reach the holiday shopping levels they were expecting this year. Now they’re trying to figure out how to recover from the decrease in sales.

The co-owner of Main Street Books, Ted Malone, said lending a helping hand to customers is the reason he became small business owner.

“To spend a lot of time with customers and trying to figure out what someone might want,” said Malone. “What would a seven-year-old boy want?”

He co-owns the local book store with his wife and he says there’s nothing like it.

“It’s something different,” said Malone. “Certainly can’t get it from Amazon because there is no nobody to help you.”

But he said what’s hard about it is sales can be unpredictable, and sales this holiday season were much lower than he expected.

“But you know, we’ve also had some very bad weather,” said Malone. “And some of those days it matters when you’re a place where people have to walk.”

Malone said sales in November almost doubled from last year, mostly from Small Business Saturday. But December sales plummeted.

L.E. Originals owner Linda Elmore was also hoping for a better turn out. But instead, her sales were down 60 percent this holiday season.

“I keep praying every day that it’s going to be okay,” said Elmore. “I want to keep the doors open.”

Both owners were hoping that being open the Saturday before Christmas, would have brought in last minute shoppers. But that wasn’t the case.

“Not a great Saturday. It would have been a great Tuesday,” said Malone.

Now Elmore is looking to something different next year.

“I think I’m going to start going more towards the Internet. Ya know, brick and mortar is getting harder and harder,” said Elmore.

Other small business owners News 18 spoke to, like Roth Florist, said it was one of their best holiday seasons. The owner said the success came from a bump in events this season.

