2016 in review: High-profile murder cases

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Several high-profile murders took place in and around Tippecanoe County during 2016. Many people in the area are remembering the lives taken too soon.

“Indiana will never forget the life, the service, of Howard County Deputy Carl A. Koontz,” said Indiana Gov. Mike Pence at Howard County Deputy Koontz’s funeral in March.

Koontz was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Russiaville on March 19.

“By simply putting on his uniform and going to work every day, Carl made this country a better place to live,” Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers said.

Koontz’s killer, Evan Dorsey, died of a self-inflicted gun shot before he could be arrested for his crimes

Dorsey wasn’t the only criminal to pull the trigger on himself before going to prison this year.

In August, Lafayette’s first homicide was determined to be a murder-suicide.

Monica Rhine, 35, was shot three times. The man responsible for Rhine’s death, Raymond Hastings, 45, committed suicide, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt.

But police believe they arrested the person responsible for Lafayette’s second homicide this year.

Court documents say Darius Javon Printup was looking for a man who “ripped him off” when he allegedly shot and killed Lafayette Art Teacher Kristi Redmon at her front door in October.

“She made such a difference in students’ lives,” said Edgelea Elementary School Principal Karen Combs. “And I have no doubt that she will continue that legacy long after this. The kids love her, and they will carry her in their heart forever.”

Printup is pleading not guilty and so is Scottie Kincade, the Williamsport man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Heather Smith.

“[Heather was] somebody that was cared deeply for in our community, and it’s just tragic the loss that we are experiencing right now,” said Megan Lyons, who attended Smith’s prayer vigil.

A family in Frankfort is not only experiencing the loss of 96-year-old Betty Wann, but they are still coming to grips with the news that Wann’s niece, Linda Decker, was charged in her murder.

“It’s crazy that you could do that to an actual family member,” a neighbor said.

But Decker isn’t the only one accused of killing a family member this year. Brandi Worley is charged in the murder of her two children at their home in Darlington.

“I stabbed myself, and I killed my two children,” Worley said in a 911 phone call.

Despite that confession, Worley is still pleading not guilty in court.

Two men accused of stabbing three people to death in Newton County are also pleading not guilty.

Sebastian Wedding and Derrick Cardosi were charged with three counts of murder, auto theft and theft after the deaths of Kimberly Spears, Richard Thomas and Justin Babbs.

“We miss all of them. All of our families are grieving,” Babb’s cousin Toni Hayden said.

News 18 will continue following all these murder cases as they move through the court system in 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...