Police investigate cause of fatal Christmas night crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Christmas.

Investigators say, around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 25, they received multiple calls for a reckless driver in a blue pickup on U.S. 231.

One driver reported being struck by the vehicle, and several others said they had to swerve to avoid it.

At one point, the driver pulled into a truck stop. People at the truck stop tried to take the driver’s keys away but were unsuccessful, deputies say.

The driver later continued on U.S. 231 and left the road near County Road 1200 South, striking two trees and killing the driver, 42-year-old Russell Maddex of Rensselaer.

No one else was in the truck.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

