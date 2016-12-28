Southwest Indiana man charged in crash that killed girl, 15

BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana man faces reckless homicide and other charges stemming from a head-on collision that killed a 15-year-old girl.

Eighteen-year-old Osiel Marroquin of Evansville appeared Tuesday for an initial hearing in a Warrick County courtroom. He faces several charges, including felony reckless homicide, and causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

It wasn’t clear if Marroquin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the charges stem from a Dec. 17 crash along Indiana 62 that killed Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

The Boonville High School student was one of two passengers in a car hit head-on by Marroquin’s sport-utility vehicle. The other passenger, an 18-year-old woman, remains in critical condition.

Police say Marroquin was apparently driving the wrong way along Indiana 62.

