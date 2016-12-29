Carroll County Council passes 20-year tax abatement for multi-million dollar project

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Council passed a 20-year tax abatement for a new recycling center and diesel refinery in Camden.

The council took a vote Thursday night at the Carroll County Courthouse.

GEP Fuel and Energy Indiana is expected to build the project near State Road 75, just south of Camden.

The company plans to invest $420 million on the project and will provide 250 new jobs. The abatement is for $12.9 million.

