Carroll County Council passes 20-year tax abatement for multi-million dollar project

Alexis Moberger Published: Updated:
This graphic image depicts the future layout of the sites of the recycling center and the diesel refinery in Camden, Indiana. (Graphic Image Provided/GEP Fuel & Energy, LLC)
This graphic image depicts the future layout of the sites of the recycling center and the diesel refinery in Camden, Indiana. (Graphic Image Provided/GEP Fuel & Energy, LLC)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Council passed a 20-year tax abatement for a new recycling center and diesel refinery in Camden.

The council took a vote Thursday night at the Carroll County Courthouse.

GEP Fuel and Energy Indiana is expected to build the project near State Road 75, just south of Camden.

The company plans to invest $420 million on the project and will provide 250 new jobs. The abatement is for $12.9 million.

News 18 at 11 will have more on how many jobs will be local.