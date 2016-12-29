Downtown Lafayette tower farm aims to promote sustainable future

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A passion for a sustainable future is the motivation behind an organization’s effort to bring a vertical farm to downtown Lafayette

News 18 spoke with a local member of Red Giant Union about its mission to educate the community about a greener lifestyle while providing healthy foods year-round.

“We have about ten years to make a change in the way that we’re doing things before we’re going to see extreme consequences,” explained Red Giant Union Volunteer Iris O’Donnell Bellisario.

According to O’Donnell Bellisario, agricultural water consumption is projected to lead to extreme water shortages, that will lead to a lack of food and water for everyone.

However, there is a solution.

“If communities start doing this it will help kind of secure a future,” she added.

The answer involves farming with water.

“You put the plants right in there and the roots kind of through the water,” explained O’Donnell Bellisario. “So it’s a new system that’s a lot more efficient than regular farming systems have been in the past.”

Red Giant Union, an organization focused on creating more sustainable communities, is on a mission to build a vertical farm space in downtown Lafayette. The group hopes to raise $30,000 to rent and utilize a space on North 3rd Street.

“It’s a locally centered place and people are able to kind of meet,” said O’Donnell Bellisario. “It creates this kind of happy community vibe where they’re being sustainable and creating their own food.”

The space will be filled with 14 aquaponic towers that hold 44 plants each.

Without soil or chemicals and 90 percent less water and land, the towers create a greater yield in less time than traditional farming.

That’s something O’Donnell Bellisario hopes catches on throughout the area.

“Individuals farmers in Lafayette could start farming using this process,” she said. “So they could farm year round, or just individual families who want to cut down on expenses could do that.”

Once complete, customers will be able to purchase fresh juice and make their own salads.

Live musical performances will also make for a more fruitful experience for about the same prices as a trip to the grocery store.

“It allows the community to become more educated to realize how they can become more sustainable and how they can take part in a world-wide movement of solving the food and water crisis,” said O’Donnell Bellisario.

The official fundraiser for the tower farm is Jan. 2 – 16.

