Jobs lost and many gained in 2016’s local economy

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County’s economy saw changes both good and bad in 2016 and the effects of those changes will be felt in 2017. News 18 takes a look at the year where we saw major construction and many businesses impacted.

The year 2016 started and will end with heaps of construction. Even though the projects are expected to make Tippecanoe County’s economy stronger, the work led to slow sales for some local business owners.

“It’s been a real struggle for us to get people in here and for them to realize that we’re still open,” said King David’s Tattoo Owner David Rynes.

A section of Sagamore Parkway that runs from South Street to Greenbush Street, finally re-opened in Lafayette in July, after months of being closed. The project went on for nearly two years.

The project even came to close to causing a lawsuit between the city and auto dealer Bob Rohrman.

“When they said that they’ll have two lanes, it will slow traffic down but they’ll still have the traffic, that’s okay with me,” said Rohrman. “But when they changed it without me knowing it, that’s not okay,”

Rohrman said the city didn’t tell him it was going to close the southbound lanes of Sagamore Parkway between Kossuth Street and Teal Road. He said the closure cost him 27 percent of his sales.

The StreetScape project also caused similar reactions in downtown Lafayette.

Instant Copy Customer Service Representative Cody Ray said, “Almost every person that walks through the door turns around and says, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Even though some businesses lost sales during construction, Small Business Saturday helped local owners make up some of the difference. Many said it was their best year yet for sales.

But some said sales plummeted during December around the holiday. L.E. Originals Owner Linda Elmore said her sales were down 60 percent.

“I keep praying every day that it’s going to be okay,” said Elmore. “I want to keep the doors open.”

Also in 2016, 168 people lost their jobs when the Magnetation Plant in Reynolds closed its doors.

But now the potential new owner, Tom Clarke, is hoping to get the plant to full production and possibly employ as many as 200 people.

“As soon as we can develop a plan for reopening or restarting operations at both facilities, we want to make that happen,” said Clarke.

Caterpillar also laid off a number of employees because of 2017’s projected market conditions. The company isn’t saying how many people are being let go or at what facilities.

But even though we saw some jobs lost, Lafayette welcomed others.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive launched its first Impreza production line here in Lafayette after being exclusively based in Japan.

“Subaru is bringing production into the United States and with that over the last four years we’ve invested 1.3 billion dollars and just in the last year hired over 1,400 new associates,” said Subaru Senior Vice President Tom Easterday. “So, it’s really exciting for us at SIA to be building the Impreza.”

SIA also celebrated its five-millionth vehicle made at the Lafayette facility.

“We reminisce about some of the things happened back in September of ’89,” said Subaru Associate Terry Thayer. “Then today, to see the five-millionth vehicle be celebrated is a significant milestone for SIA and the city of Lafayette.”

Alcoa also changed its name to Arconic and is expected to draw in even more business starting next year. It now employs more than 700 people at its Lafayette location.

The state of Indiana also offered the Carrier company a $7 million dollar tax break over ten years to stay here in Indiana, instead of moving to Mexico.

President-Elect Donald Trump said he’s working on more incentives for companies around the nation.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...