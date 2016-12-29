Purdue Village loses power for more than 18 hours

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than a dozen families in Purdue Village Housing were without power for more than 18 hours Thursday.

According to Purdue University officials, the power went out around 4:30 a.m.

The cause was from an underground cable fault.

Crews worked most of the day to get the power back up and running and they were able to fix 14 out of the 16 buildings affected. Crews are still working on the two without power.

Purdue officials said, 13 families were impacted and were all offered alternative housing.

