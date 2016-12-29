Purdue Women’s Basketball set to open B1G play at Northwestern

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) – The Purdue women’s basketball team opens the 35th season of Big Ten Conference play Saturday, heading to Northwestern to face the Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena at 3 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers open the conference season on the road for the fifth consecutive season, and play Northwestern in their Big Ten opener for the first time ever.

Purdue enters conference play at 9-5 overall, coming off a loss to IUPUI at Mackey Arena before the holiday break. The Boilermakers have been paced by opposite ends of the roster, with strong performances from their seniors and freshman, while the sophomore and junior classes have been hampered by injuries.

Seniors Ashley Morrissette and Bridget Perry are combining for a solid 24.5 points per game, both averaging double figures. Morrissette averages a team-best 14.4 points per game in addition to career-high marks of 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. She aims to follow in former teammate April Wilson’s footsteps to lead the team in scoring, assists and steals, after Wilson was the first Boilermaker to achieve the feat since Katie Douglas. Perry had a slow start to the season, but has come on strong, pushing her scoring average to 10.1 points per game and adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

On the freshman side, rookies Dominique Oden and Ae’Rianna Harris are emerging as two of the Big Ten’s best, making major impacts on each end of the floor. Oden has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year on two occasions and averages 11.5 points per game, good for second on the team. She’s led the Boilermakers in scoring on five occasions this season, including a career-best 23 points vs. Wichita State at the Cancun Challenge. Harris is a force on the defensive end, pulling down 5.0 rebounds and denying 1.7 shots in 19.1 minutes per game. Over the last five games those numbers jump to 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, in addition to 8.2 points and a 51.4 shooting percentage.

The Boilermakers have taken big hits in the junior and sophomore classes as junior Bree Horrocks and sophomore Tiara Murphy are out for the remainder of 2016-17 with knee injuries. Horrocks played just two games before going on the shelf, while Murphy sustained her malady in the ninth game of the season.

The Big Ten season drops to 16 games after playing 18 in 2014-15 and 2015-16, with the Boilermakers playing a home-and-away series with Northwestern, Michigan State and Penn State. Purdue opens and closes the conference season with the Wildcats, hosting them for senior day February 26.

