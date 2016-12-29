Snow showers and gusty winds expected this afternoon and evening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Bursts of heavy snow and wind will move through northern Indiana Thursday. Scattered snow showers are expected to spread into northwest Indiana by early this afternoon. The snow showers will generally stay light, however,

brief moderate bursts,of heavy snow will be possible.

According to WLFI Chief Meteorologist Cameron Hopman,strong winds and reduced visibility could be issues throughout the evening.

Timing of the moderate to heavy snow showers will occur from mid afternoon through early this evening.

Although snow amounts will generally stay less than 1 inch, any snowfall will likely stick

on pavements, especially late this afternoon.

Possible slippery conditions and reduced visibility to below one mile at times, may

create hazardous travel this afternoon and evening. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

