Bridge tolls begin for spans linking Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The group overseeing tolling on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana says electronic tolls for motorists have started without any problems.

RiverLink says in a statement that those crossing the downtown Lincoln and Kennedy bridges and the new Louisville East End bridge began paying tolls at 4 a.m. Friday and the system is operating as expected.

The all-electronic tolling system means there’s no stopping and no coin machines.

Toll rates range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver has a RiverLink account and transponder. Officials say drivers with transponders will pay the lowest toll rates.

Cameras will capture the license plates of drivers without transponders and bills will be sent in the mail.