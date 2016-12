LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A busy intersection in Lafayette has reopened Friday, following a crash involving two cars.

It happened just before 8:30, at the intersection of Greenbush Street and Sagamore Parkway North.

It’s unclear how the crash happened at this time… but Lafayette Police closed the westbound lane of Greenbush, following the crash for about half an hour.

LPD said no one was injured in the crash.

