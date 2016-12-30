Carroll County Council fights against paying legal fees for member

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Council is fighting its own attorney to avoid paying legal fees for one of its own members.

Council member Steve Pearson is under investigation for being paid to work two jobs at the same time.

Carroll County Auditor Tom Gray received an unusual invoice Thursday.

“I immediately asked why I received this invoice,” said Gray.

It was a bill for $329.32 in criminal complaint fees against Councilman and Commissioner-elect Steve Pearson. Gray said Pearson may have been paid for his hourly job as a jailer while he attended county council meetings.

“There are at least three instances where he previously filled out a time sheet, showing that he worked a 12-hour shift at the jail,” said Gray. “And on those same dates, he was in attendance at a council meeting for at least two, three maybe four hours.”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley police confirmed police are investigating, but the department isn’t commenting.

Gray said he’s required by law to contact the State Board of Accounts to report the discrepancy.

“And when you have a document that showed you were 12 hours at one place and you have another document that shows you were three hours someplace else on the same day, there’s potential for it to be audited and investigated,” said Gray.

The county council’s attorney, Rafael Ramirez, helped Pearson with legal advice. He then sent the bill to the council to pay off.

Gray said the county council attorney is only supposed to provide legal advice for council matters.

“But he did them on behalf of Steve Pearson, a county employee and not on behalf of Steve Pearson, a county council member,” said Gray.

He said the county shouldn’t have to pay the fees.

The council is now seeking the advice of the county commissioners’ attorney on whether to pay it or not.

News 18’s calls to Pearson for comment were not returned.

