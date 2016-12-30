Carroll County sheriff looks at solutions to fix jail overcrowding

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County is now looking at three different options to help its jail overcrowding issue.

Sheriff Tobe Leazenby presented a jail study Friday morning at the commissioners meeting.

Leazenby said the county is looking to either remodel the current jail, build a new one or do nothing.

Currently, inmates are being moved to other counties because the jail is at capacity. He said doing nothing would be the most detrimental to the county.

“[It would not be beneficial] for the county to continue to pay funds out to other counties,” he said. “I would like it to be the individuals that either rent or lease. We get no return for our funds.”

He said the next step is to present more detailed options to commissioners for their input.

