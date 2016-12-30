Longtime public servant John Meyers announces retirement

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — After four decades, a longtime public servant is retiring.

John Meyers was admitted to the bar in 1972.

He worked as deputy attorney general for Indiana before heading up the Tippecanoe County Public Defender’s Office.

Meyers then served three terms as Tippecanoe County prosecutor from 1979-1990.

He made unsuccessful bids for State Senate and U.S. Congress.

He then served as chief deputy prosecutor in Clinton County.

Leading up to his retirement, he was a deputy prosecutor, focusing on sex crimes and crimes against children.

Looking into the future, Meyers said handling a case here and there isn’t out of the question.

“I’m going to keep my license active. I may do some senior prosecuting,” he said. “I don’t have any plans on it yet, but I do plan, in a couple months, to start testing the waters on it.”

A celebration was held Friday at the Clinton County Courthouse to honor Meyers for his services.

