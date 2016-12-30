LPD investigating multiple cases of vandalism

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating 23 reports of vandalism within the last week.

Lt. Brian Gossard said 13 of those were damaged windows by what he said looks like ceramic balls used in sling shots.

He said most of the damage occurred to homes along Bennett Road in south Lafayette.

Ten people in a neighborhood near downtown have also reported slashed tires.

Victim Jordan Fruits lives along North 7th Street, where the majority of the tires were damaged.

He woke up to two slashed tires Thursday morning.

Even though police do not think the crimes were more than just mischief, Fruits is concerned for his family.

“To know that we’ve got to worry about if someone’s going to break in the house, or if someone’s going to throw a rock through a window if they decide they’re bored one night,” said Fruits. “It does scare me.”

Gossard said the crimes are taking place overnight, and police are still trying to figure out if they’re connected.

He said the vandals are most likely juveniles and asks anyone with damage to report it to police.

