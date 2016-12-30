No. 15 Purdue rings in the new year against Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — Working on a seven-game winning streak, the 15th-ranked Boilermakers host an improved Minnesota squad to kick off the 2017 calendar year Sunday at 4:30 p.m., ET in Mackey Arena.

Purdue opened Big Ten play Wednesday night with an impressive 89-67 win over Iowa and is looking to start 2-0 in league play for the fifth time under head coach Matt Painter. The Boilermakers own a league-best nine-game home winning streak against league foes and have won seven straight games overall by an average of 28.0 points per game.

Purdue used a dominating effort on both ends of the court to defeat Iowa, using a balanced attack with four players scoring 15 or more points. In jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead, Purdue’s top two scorers, Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas, scored just four points as Purdue hit 10 3-pointers. In the second half, the duo accounted for 23-of-40 points as Purdue went inside after the Hawks clamped down on the outside.

The series with Minnesota has been a competitive one, with Purdue owning a 101-82 series advantage. However, each of the last five meetings have been decided by four or fewer points. Purdue has won three of the last four games and six of the last eight with the Golden Gophers.

Five Purdue players average in double-figures, led by Caleb Swanigan’s 17.8 points per game average. Carsen Edwards leads the Boilermakers in Big Ten play, averaging 19.0 points per outing. Edwards’ 19 points were the most by a Purdue freshman in a league opener since the 1980-81 season (Russell Cross).

