Phase one of Gateway to Lafayette sculpture put into place

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A large flame has made its way to the downtown area.

The first phase of the Indiana Bicentennial 2016 Gateway Sculpture was installed Thursday on the corner of Second and Main streets.

The metal sculpture, designed by Jeff Laramore, weighs more than 3,000 pounds and is part of the Lafayette Arts Center Stage initiative started earlier this year. The initiative is designed to bring more public arts to the Lafayette community.

Garrett Plepel and his wife watched the crew put the sculpture in place Thursday.

They said this piece of artwork is a great way to welcome people when they enter Greater Lafayette.

“Lafayette does a great job with the arts and featuring local artists, from the paintings to the different objects they design,” said Plepel. “They do a great job down here.”

Phase two is set to be installed in February, followed by a dedication ceremony and sponsor recognition celebration scheduled for early spring.

