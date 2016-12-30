Police: Northern Indiana raid nets more than $1M in drugs

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE/AP) — Multiple law enforcement agencies took part in a major investigation in Noble County that led to the seizure of 20 pounds of crystal meth, 100 pounds of marijuana, 50 to 60 firearms and $80,000.

Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp said the meth seizure is the largest ever in Noble County and one of the largest ever in the state of Indiana, if not the largest.

“When you have imported dope like this and you have the volume of what we found yesterday, this is definitely going to make an impact on drugs in Noble County and probably throughout northern Indiana,” Harp said.

The crystal meth and marijuana have an estimated street value of more than $1 million. Police also found $80,000 in cash, stolen dirt bikes, motorcycles and ATVs. More than 60 guns, many stolen, were also taken from the home. Investigators said the guns were found in nearly every room of the home and most were loaded.

The investigation involved the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Kendallville Police Department, Ligonier Police Department, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Four adults were taken into custody after the warrant was served at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, a few miles outside Ligonier on State Road 5.

The four adults have been identified as:

Mark Morr, 47

Sherry Morr, 47

Justin Morr, 19

Vanessa Salas, 21

Mark Morr has been the center of several drug investigations over the years and has been convicted before, according to Harp.

All four are being held in the Noble County Jail without bond. Their charges are pending.

The Noble County prosecutor has until Thursday to file formal charges. For now, these are the only people facing charges, but Harp said more people could be arrested as the investigation continues.

