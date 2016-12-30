Police seek help in investigation of deadly Indiana fire

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police in northwestern Indiana want the public’s help in finding out what caused an apartment fire that killed three young children last week.

The Gary Police Department is asking for anyone who knows about actions connected to the Dec. 23 fire to contact investigators.

Officials say the fire at the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments killed 2-year-old Yaleah Cohen, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell. The Lake County Coroner’s office says the children were cousins. A woman and a man were taken to a hospital.

Gary fire officials said this week the fire was arson. But police said Thursday an official determination hasn’t been made by the state fire marshal’s office and that all possibilities are being investigated.