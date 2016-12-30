Rizzo the Cat – Pet of the Week for Dec. 30

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Meet the Almost Home Humane Society’s Pet of the Week for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

Rizzo is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix who has been at the shelter since September.

Almost Home representatives said Rizzo is a very busy cat and loves to explore every corner of the house.

Rizzo adapts quickly to new people and new environments. He would love to become part of your family.

Watch Rizzo interact with our News 18 crew and see if you would like to give him a home. He and his other friends are available for adoption at the Almost Home Humane Society – open Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information on adopting a new pet, go to the Almost Home Humane Society’s website.

