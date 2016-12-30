Two arrested after White County police pursuit

WHITE CO., Ind. (WLFI) — Two people are in jail after a police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say around 3:30 p.m. Trooper Jerrad Foutch saw a truck speeding on State Road 39 at U.S. 24 in White County. Foutch attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop.

A pursuit took place through White County into Carroll County. It ended at County Roads 1200 North and 850 West after the truck drove over stop sticks.

Police arrested the driver, 29-year-old Kyle Balser of Monticello and passenger, 41-year-old Corina Smith of Monticello.

Balser is being held on preliminary several preliminary charges including dealing methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

Smith is being held on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

