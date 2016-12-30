Wildlife group worried over planned central Indiana project

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The founder of a wildlife rescue group is worried its future could be in doubt because of a large housing and business development planned in suburban Indianapolis.

Providence Wildlife cares for injured and orphaned animals on property within the proposed 317-acre project near U.S. 31 and Indiana 38 in Westfield that is now mostly farmland.

Providence Wildlife founder Kristen Heitman said the volunteer organization treats up to 1,500 animals a year on about 3 acres she and her husband have owned since 2006.

Developer Chris White has made offers to buy the Heitman’s property, but they haven’t been high enough to allow the rescue organization to relocate, she told the Indianapolis Business Journal.

“I know we’ve been a thorn in his side because we’re in the middle,” Heitman said. “He’s not willing to sweeten the pot, so to speak, to make it worth our while.”

White said he’s made several offers to the Heitmans, but did not specify the amounts. He said he is trying to include their property in his rezoning request for the project so it would be considered commercial land and potentially worth more money. White has options to buy the adjacent properties.

“The decision is theirs how they want to proceed,” White said.

The Westfield Plan Commission hasn’t yet set a vote on the potentially $300 million Aurora development. The plan would also need Westfield City Council approval.

Some residents near the site in the northern Indianapolis suburb have been opposed to the project. Neighbors have created the Responsible Growth Alliance to fight the plan and have yellow yard signs and T-shirts that read “Aurora hurts homeowners.”

Heitman said Providence Wildlife has around 30 volunteers and operates on about $25,000 a year in donations. The group treats ducks, owls, chipmunks, rabbits and other animals with the goal of returning them to the wild and continuing to care for those that can’t be released.

Supporters say it will be difficult to properly care for the animals if office buildings and warehouses surround the refuge.

“They’ll be conditioned to lights and noise,” said Andrea Quigley, a veterinarian who volunteers at Providence Wildlife. “We need them to be away from people and quiet. And they have that right now.”

