Deputy suffers minor injuries in Carroll Co. crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after crashing on U.S. 421 Saturday.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Deputy Mike Hobbs was traveling west on U.S. 421 at about 2:15 p.m. He was responding to a call with his lights and sirens on.

Leazenby said Hobbs tried to pass a vehicle in the left lane when a car turned in front of Hobbs.

Hobbs then avoided hitting the car by leaving the roadway. His car went airborne before crashing, Leazenby said.

Hobbs suffered a cut to his forehead and had pain in his back. He was transported by ambulance to Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

Leazenby said the driver who cut off Hobbs stopped and provided assistance. Leazenby said he does not believe the driver, who is a Delphi resident, will face charges, but the final decision is up to the prosecutor.

