Initiative aims to help small businesses succeed

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Initiative for Family Firms is helping family-run businesses stay on the path to success.

The program has been up and running for about a year now.

Maria Marshall oversees the initiative’s operations.

“So far, we’ve worked with a lot of businesses not only through extension and the succession planning team, which is working with family business all around the state, but also here in Agricultural Economics Department,” Marshall said.

Marshall said, while she’s personally been working with family-run businesses for years, the initiative offers more of a structured layout.

“The initiative is all about helping family businesses think about how to manage better,” she said. “If you think about just one business, a business owner, they might have to think about business planning or how to use your business strategically. They might have to think about financial planning, how to exit that business, and they might actually think about estate planning.”

Through its website, a variety of informational resources are made available free of charge.

The information comes from research conducted by Marshall and her colleagues in the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The program also offers webinars and workshops from time to time at a minimal cost. Marshall says there are no limitations on the types of business the program can assist.

“At our last workshop, we had farm businesses, and we had a printing shop business as well,” she said.

Funding for the program comes from Purdue University and a grant from the USDA.

Its efforts have a main focus on Hoosier businesses, but Marshall says she hopes to one day see the initiative expand.

“If we’re successful, maybe we’re an institute instead of an initiative, but we hope that we’ve really not only expanded to the region but really helped family businesses think about what it is to run a family business successfully and maybe have started a family business association in the state,” she said.

