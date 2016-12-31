Residents enjoy a ‘hopping’ good time at fairgrounds

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a hopping good time at the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds Saturday.

More than 40 different breeds of rabbits were brought to the fairgrounds to be judged. It was all part of the Golden Prairie Rabbit Show.

The all-breed show was open to adults and youth.

There was also a specialty club show for participants.

Ashley Broady said she’s been raising rabbits since she was a kid and enjoys the hobby.

“The purpose is to have fun, and it’s a good hobby to have,” Broady said. “You also get to teach others and educate them about animals and rabbits in general.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, the next show will be in April.

